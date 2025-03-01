Man arrested for killing co-worker at Meghalaya restaurant

Shillong, Mar 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man employed at a restaurant in Meghalaya’s Shillong has been arrested for allegedly killing his female colleague, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night at the restaurant in Lachumiere area, they said.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said the accused has admitted to the crime, and the murder weapon, a hollow iron pipe, has also been recovered by police.

The man killed the 41-year-old woman following an altercation, he said.

"Based on evidence collected... and preliminary interrogation, the investigating team zeroed in on the accused, who is a co-worker in the restaurant," the SP said.

The body of the woman has been sent to NEIGRIHMS hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further examination is underway.