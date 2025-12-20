Man arrested for killing daughter in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father following a dispute with his wife in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who had fled after the incident, was arrested on Friday, they said.

The incident took place in a village under the Pratapgarh area on Thursday when the Class 4 student's body was found in bushes near the village, they said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused allegedly killed his daughter to pressure his wife to return, who had left him and gone to her parental home about a week earlier, the police said.

The man suspected his wife's character and that frequent quarrels had been taking place, they said.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused had earlier assaulted his wife. He had also gone to her parental home to bring her back, but her family refused, the police added. PTI SDA APL APL