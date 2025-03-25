Man arrested for killing elder brother in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP) Mar 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his elder brother after an argument over money, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Shyamdeurwa area when the accused, Kishan Madheshiya, quarrelled over money with his elder brother, Sandeep Madheshiya. When the argument escalated, the accused stabbed Sandeep with a knife, Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said.

The accused, Kishan, was drunk at the time of the incident, police said.

Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident. Based on her statement, the accused was arrested and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder), the officer said.

Singh said the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings were being carried out.