Man arrested for killing ex-lover in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was on Sunday arrested for allegedly killing his former lover, a 21-year-old woman who got married recently, police said.

The body of the woman, identified as Pooja, a resident of Mainpur, was found in a sugarcane field in her parental village near Ramapur Tapra on Friday, Nawabganj SHO Abhay Singh said.

She had married Subhash Kashyap of Kunjalpur about a month ago and had come to her parents' home to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother Anita, police registered a case of murder against Pooja's former lover, Rajkumar Sonkar, a resident of Ramapur Tapra.

During interrogation, police found that the two were in contact before Pooja's marriage and that the accused continued to pressure her to live with him even after her wedding.

On Thursday, he allegedly called her to the sugarcane field, where an argument broke out and he strangled her to death, the officer said. PTI ABN NB