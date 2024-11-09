Man arrested for killing garment trader in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a man following an encounter here in connection to the murder of a readymade garment trader who was found with his throat slit in Chiluatal area, officials said.

During routine patrolling, police spotted Saif, a suspect in the case, who opened fire while trying to flee. Police retaliated in self-defence and shot him in the leg, they said.

Police arrested him and admitted him to a hospital where his condition was said to be stable, Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

After the encounter, police recovered a pistol, cartridges, a gold chain looted from Gupta, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and a knife allegedly used in the murder from him.

Police said Saif allegedly slit the throat of Anil Gupta whose body was found on Wednesday morning.

CCTV footage showed that Gupta was last seen riding a motorcycle with Saif. Police said Saif's mobile location helped them nab him.

According to police, Saif had a lot of debt and received constant phone calls to pay his dues. Saif, then, invited Gupta for dinner, offered him some beer. Later, he offered to drop him on home on his motorcycle but stopped on the way to go to toilet when he allegedly killed him.

Saif allegedly robbed Gupta of his gold chain and dumped the body in a nearby drain. Gupta's body was found near his house the next morning, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY