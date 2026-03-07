Man arrested for killing his 10-year-old daughter in Jammu: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A man accused of killing his 10-year-old daughter in Jammu, over the suspicion that she was not his biological child, was apprehended from southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, was wanted in a 2016 murder case registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu, they said.

Following his detention, the accused was handed over to the investigating officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who formally arrested him in the case.

According to the police, Kumar was working as a construction labourer in Jammu when he allegedly hit her daughter on the head with a stick, suspecting that she was not his biological child, a senior police officer said.

The girl later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officer said.

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused fled Jammu and remained absconding for several years. He later started living under the false name "Rajveer" in Delhi.

The arrest came, following a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace the accused in the decade-old case, they said.

Acting on the inputs regarding his stay in the Sanjay Colony area of Bhati Mines, the Delhi Police apprehended him, officials said. PTI SSJ SHS