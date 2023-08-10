Man arrested for killing his five-year-old nephew in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his five-year-old nephew and dumped the body in a well in a village falling under the Baldirai Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Thursday.

"One Chait Singh, a resident of Majre Dehli village, killed his nephew Ritesh (5) by slitting his trot with a sharp object and dumped the body in a well on Wednesday night," said Ashok Gaud, the SHO of Baldirai Police Station.

The police recovered the body from the well and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

"The accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The motive behind the incident is not clear. Prima facie it appears to be a case of family dispute," added the Station House Officer (SHO). PTI COR CDN SKY