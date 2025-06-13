Man arrested for killing live-in partner during quarrel

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his live-in partner in a fit of rage by slitting her throat in Mira Road area of the district, police said.

The accused was identified as Samshuddin Mohammad Hafeez.

He was in a live-in relationship with victim Kareena Khurshid Ali alias Sanabano (24) for the past one year, said a police official.

Samshuddin was pressurising Kareena to marry him while she wanted to focus on earning money first and this led to frequent arguments between them, he said.

Samshuddin also suspected that Kareena was involved with someone else, the official said.

The couple had a heated argument on the night of June 12 and Kareena asked Samshuddin to leave. Enraged, he allegedly slit her throat with a knife, leading to her death on the spot, the official said.

Samshuddin fled the scene but Mira Road police tracked him down and arrested him.

A case of murder was registered and probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK