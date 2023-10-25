Advertisment
Man arrested for killing lover's husband in J-K’s Udhampur

NewsDrum Desk
25 Oct 2023

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a murder case of a 42-year-old man whose body with throat slit was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district two days ago.

Bikram Kumar, a resident of Basantgarh, was arrested, a police spokesperson said, adding the accused turned out to be the lover of victim Puran Chand’s wife, .

He said the body of Chand, a resident of Balota Upperla village, was recovered from nearby Lakhera Nallah on Monday after which a case of murder was registered.

Kumar confessed to the crime and revealed that he had a relationship with the deceased's wife, the spokesperson said, adding the accused had a scuffle with him on October 22 at his residence.

The spokesperson further said that the weapon used in the crime was also recovered. PTI TAS AS TAS KVK KVK

