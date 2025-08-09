Man arrested for killing neighbour after altercation over alcohol in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Amethi district for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death with a knife after a quarrel over alcohol escalated into personal humiliation, officials said on Saturday.

SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the incident took place on Friday at Pure Chitai village, where Rajesh Kumar (40) was fatally attacked by Ram Bahadur (35), who was arrested on Saturday.

During interrogation, Bahadur said Kumar assaulted him on August 5 following a dispute over buying and consuming alcohol, and later humiliated him by striking his motorcycle with a brick. In retaliation, Bahadur attacked Kumar with a knife, killing him on the spot, the SP said.

Kaushik said the accused has been charged under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to judicial custody. PTI COR KIS SMV ARI