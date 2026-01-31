Man arrested for killing parents, sister in Karnataka

Hospet (Karnataka), Jan 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and sister in Vijayanagara district and later filed a missing person complaint in Bengaluru to mislead investigators here, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on January 29, when the accused, Akshay Kumar, a resident of Kottur, approached the Tilaknagar police station and lodged a complaint claiming that his parents and sister were missing, police said.

Kumar has been arrested in connection with the killing of his father, Bhimaraj, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amrutha.

While the exact motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, police said they are probing all possible angles, including the possibility of a property dispute.

"During the course of the inquiry, discrepancies in his statements raised suspicion. A murder case was subsequently registered, following which the accused confessed to killing his parents and sister," a senior police officer said.

According to police, Kumar claimed that after killing them, he buried their bodies within the premises of their rented accommodation in Kottur.

As part of the investigation, a team from Tilaknagar police station visited the town on Friday to verify his claims and conducted a spot inspection.

The bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the autopsy report would confirm the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Kumar allegedly killed his family members on January 27 and later travelled to Bengaluru, where he filed a missing persons complaint in an attempt to mislead the probe, the officer said.

The family originally hailed from the Chitradurga district and had moved to several places over the years for work. They had built a house worth around Rs 1.5 crore in Davangere district and shifted to Kottur about two years ago, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK