Man arrested for killing property dealer, injuring two others in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a property dealer dead and injuring two others at the latter's office at Narela area of outer-north Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The dispute was triggered over the payment of Rs 20,000 borrowed by the accused's friend from the victim, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said the incident was reported at Veer Properties in Narela on last Wednesday where the office owner, Manish, was found dead while his two friends Praveen and Kulbir alias Kalu were injured in the firing.

Singh said that Deepak alias Jitender, who had fled from the scene of crime, was arrested from the same area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The officer said Deepak disclosed that Manish was also in the business of finance by lending money on interest.

Deepak had become a guarantor in providing Rs 20,000 to one of his known persons, a resident of Bihar, he added.

The officer said that the person went to Bihar without returning the money and after that Manish started threatening Deepak to pay back his money.

On the day of the incident, Deepak along with his friends visited on the plot of land in front of Veer Properties, Gonda Road, Narela, Delhi.

Manish asked him to come to his office, where a fight ensued following an argument over the payment of the money between them.

Deepak was carrying a pistol, which he procured from Jammu and Kashmir, whipped it out and opened a spree of firing at Manish and others in his office, said a police officer.

During interrogation, Deepak said that he was fed up with the threats extended by Manish to him and during that fight, he decided to eliminate him.

After the incident, Deepak ran away from the spot with his friends in a Hyundai i-20 car.

The officer added that sincere efforts were being made to recover the weapon of offence and to nab co-accused persons involved in the matter.