Man arrested for killing stepmother, stepbrother in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his stepmother and stepbrother with a sharp weapon during an argument on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accused also attempted to dispose of the bodies, but the passersby raised an alarm, which revealed the crime.

Police sources said that a man named Rahul Gupta (35) in the Marhihan market area allegedly killed his stepmother Usha (55) and her son Ayush Gupta (30) by attacking them with a sharp weapon around 5.00 am on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar Mishra said that during an argument in the morning, Rahul attacked his stepbrother Ayush with a knife. When his mother Usha tried to intervene, Rahul attacked her too with the knife.

He said that the accused allegedly tried to dispose of the bodies on a tractor-trolley. However, Ayush's body fell off at the Marhihan intersection, which Rahul did not notice. Rahul then threw Usha's body into the Patewar Marhihan canal.

While returning, when the accused was trying to cover Ayush's body, which was lying on the road, with a sheet, two passersby saw him and raised an alarm.

The ASP said that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested Rahul, who was trying to escape. They also recovered the tractor-trolley and the knife allegedly used in the murder.

According to the ASP, the accused confessed to throwing his stepmother's body into the canal. A police team is conducting a search operation in the canal to recover her body.

Mishra said that Ayush's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK