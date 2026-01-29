Man arrested for killing two-year-old stepson in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The Faridabad police has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his two-year-old stepson by throwing him to the ground, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was produced in a city court and has been taken on a two-day police remand.

According to police, the incident took place on January 25 in the Sikri Mohalla area of Ballabgarh. After the killing, the accused told his wife that the child had fallen down the stairs. While the police initially handed over the body to the family following a post-mortem examination, no case was registered at the time.

The matter was later taken up for investigation by the police, which revealed the murder. An FIR was subsequently filed at the Sector 58 police station and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrested accused was identified as Ranbir Singh, a native of Sishta village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. He was currently residing at Sikri Mohalla Road in Ballabgarh.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he married a woman in November last year who had three children from her previous marriage. He claimed he disliked the children and planned to eliminate them, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

On the evening of January 25, Singh allegedly took the two-year-old boy some distance away from their house room and killed him by throwing him onto the ground. He then returned home and claimed the child had fallen suffered a fatal fall from the stairs, the spokesperson added. PTI COR AKY AKY