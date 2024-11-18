Man arrested for killing widow in his neighbourhood in UP

Noida (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a widow in his neighbourhood by slitting her throat in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kalaunda village of the district on Sunday when Shahrukh (28) entered the 32-year-old woman's house and killed her with a knife, they said.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ashok Kumar Singh said that upon receiving information about the incident late Sunday, they reached the spot, took the woman's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

According to Singh the accused is married and the victim was his relative.

Both had an affair for about three to four years and the accused suspected that the woman had an illicit relationship with someone else, the officer said.

In a fit of rage, Shahrukh entered the woman's house at night and slit her throat with a knife, he added.

Singh said that the accused was arrested and the knife used in the murder has been recovered from him.

A case has been registered in the matter and the accused will be produced in the local court on Monday.

PTI OZ OZ