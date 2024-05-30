Man arrested for killing wife after quarrel in Palghar

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly hacking to death his wife with an axe after a fight in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Durvesh village in Manor area, he said.

The man doubted his 44-year-old wife's character which led to frequent quarrels between them, the official from police control room told PTI.

They again had a fight over the issue on Wednesday following which the man allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with an axe. The woman died on the spot, he said.

The Manor police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said. PTI COR GK