Man arrested for killing wife in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife following a quarrel over going home on Holi, police said on Saturday.

After strangulating her with a scarf, he allegedly locked her inside their rented room in Bhangrola village and left. Police found her body on March 7, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Renu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they added. Police lodged an FIR at Kherki Daula police station.

A team of the Manesar crime unit arrested the accused on Friday from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Ankit, also from UP.

"The accused and his wife had a quarrel over going home on Holi festival, after which the accused killed his wife by strangling her with a scarf and then ran away after locking the rented room. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY