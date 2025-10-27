Man arrested for killing wife in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 27 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife with a shovel after spotting her speaking to a former boyfriend, a Nagpur police official said on Monday.

Kishore Pradhan (31), a garage worker, has been arrested, the MIDC police station official added.

"His 23-year-old wife had eloped with her boyfriend 25 days ago. After returning, she apologised. However, on Sunday, he saw her chatting to this boyfriend. Enraged, Pradhan hit her with a shovel and killed her," the official said. PTI COR BNM