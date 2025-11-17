Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in an open drain in Delhi's Jahangirpuri over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Vishnu Sharma, was held following the recovery of the woman's body on November 14. The police said Sharma is a habitual offender and has previously also been involved in three cases.

"A PCR call was received around 4.30 pm on November 14 from Yashpal, informing police that a woman's body was lying near a drainage. Acting on the message, a police team reached the spot and found the partially submerged body of a woman," said the officer.

During the initial inspection, Sharma arrived at the scene and told the police that the deceased was his wife, Shweta Sharma. He allegedly told police that he had long suspected her of being in a relationship with another man, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple.

"On November 13, the couple again had a heated argument around 9 pm, during which Vishnu Sharma lost control and killed his wife inside their residence. He then carried her body on his shoulder and dumped it in an open drain near the industrial area to destroy evidence before fleeing," the officer said.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage from the nearby area, in which the accused was seen carrying his wife's body towards the drain. He was subsequently arrested and questioned, during which he confessed to the crime. The police said Vishnu's criminal background emerged during verification, revealing three previous involvements related to excise violations and theft.