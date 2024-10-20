Man arrested for killing wife's boyfriend

Jamshedpur, Oct 20 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly murdering another man for having an affair with his wife, police said on Sunday.

The victim, 25-year-old Rohit Kumar Singh, was shot dead in his sleep from a point-blank range, they said.

The incident happened in Kitadih in Bagbera police station area on October 14, they added.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested Sumit Mandal, an accused in several criminal cases, SSP Kaushal Kishore said.

Mandal, also known in the area as Babu Bangali, told the police during interrogation that he along with his brother-in-law Kundan Singh and an accomplice killed Rohit, a school van driver, for having an illicit relationship with his wife, the SSP said.

Kundan Singh surrendered before a court on Saturday, while the third accused is on the run, he said.

A search is on to nab him, he added.

In another incident, four people were arrested with arms and ammunition from Baroda ghat on Saturday night.

Two country-made pistols, three magazines, nine live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore, a motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized from them, the SSP said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered, he said. PTI BS SOM