Man arrested for killing wife's friend over 'affair' in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly thrashing his wife's 28-year-old friend to death with a stick over suspicion of an illicit affair between them in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, officials said.

The accused was identified as Gauri Shankar Yadav, while the victim was Ravi, they said.

According to the police, the murder took place on the night of February 7, a day after Yadav returned to Delhi from Surat.

Yadav's 35-year-old wife, who is originally from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, told police that Ravi had been a close friend of hers and he supported her during a difficult period. She said that around 10 months ago, when her husband was in a hospital with an illness, Ravi helped her with daily needs.

With Ravi's help, the woman started a food stall in Gokulpuri to support her children. About a month ago, Ravi helped her rent a room in the area where she lived with her children and him.

On February 6, Yadav returned to Delhi from Surat and began fighting over Ravi's presence in their house and his relationship with the woman, the police said.

On the night of February 7, the woman asked Ravi to sleep on the terrace after a row over the same matter. He was found dead in the morning with severe head injuries. A thick wooden stick, broken into two pieces and smeared with blood, was recovered from the spot, the police said.

He was taken to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

During sustained interrogation, Yadav admitted to having a dispute with the deceased, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM APL APL