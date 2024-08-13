Man arrested for killing woman in J'khand's Dumka

Dumka, Aug 13 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old married woman he was in a relationship with in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said.

After killing the woman the man had set the body on fire, they said.

Police on August 9 recovered half burnt body of a woman from a roadside under Masanjore police station area.

"The accused Pawan Kumar Chaudhary (25) was identified through a tattoo on the hand of the woman. She had inscribed his name on her hand. He was arrested from Mohanpur police station area in Deoghar district," Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar told reporters.

He said that the woman was a mother of a child and had an extramarital relationship with Chaudhary for the past one and a half years.

The SP said that for the past few months, the woman had been pressurising Chaudhary to marry her, but he was ignoring her proposal.

"This caused a rift between them. On August 8, the accused took her to Masanjore on his motorcycle and strangulated her to death with a scarf near a bush. To conceal the identity, he attempted to burn the body after setting it on fire," he said.

Masanjore police station in-charge Rajesh Ranjan said that the husband of the woman is unemployed. PTI COR SAN SAN RG