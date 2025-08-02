Man arrested for killing woman's husband in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) Based on a complaint by a woman in Gurugram that her husband was likely abducted, police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly confessed to strangling him to death, officials said.

The woman told police in her complaint that the man who lived next door allegedly raped her in March and had threatened to make public a video of the incident if she told anyone about it.

The man, however, told police during interrogation that he was allegedly in a relationship with the complainant, and due to their relationship, he allegedly killed her husband on July 26 with the help of two accomplices, who also helped in burying his body.

All three men were arrested on Saturday. Ravindra (34), a native of Hastinapur village in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, is the main accused in the case. Manish (19), Fariyaad (20), also from Meerut, allegedly helped him in the murder and the attempt to hide his body, police said.

The man's body was exhumed after Ravindra allegedly told police where they had buried him.

The three men have been sent on police remand for five days after being produced in a city court on Saturday. Police are conducting raids to nab other associates who could be involved in the murder, they added.

According to police, on July 28, a woman originally from Bihar's Nawada district filed a complaint at Udyog Vihar police station that her 37-year-old husband Vikram had been missing.

An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station. On July 31, the woman filed another complaint in which she alleged that Ravindra, a neighbour, raped her in March 2025, while her husband was away for work. Ravindra allegedly made a video of the incident and threatened that if she told anyone about it, he would make the clip public.

After this complaint, other relevant sections of the BNS were added in the FIR, police said.

While investigating, the police team arrested the accused Ravindra (34) and said he confessed to the murder. Later, Manish and Fariyaad were also arrested.

During interrogation, Ravindra claimed that he and the woman had been in a relationship, a police spokesperson said.

On July 26, he and his accomplices allegedly pulled Vikram into a car when he was returning home from work. They allegedly strangled him to death with a rope, and they buried him near Mohammadpur Jharsa village.

Police said the body has been exhumed and sent for a post-mortem. PTI COR SKY SKY