Man arrested for luring people to convert to Christianity in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly luring people with money, jobs and accommodation into the Christian fold and instigating them to break the idols of Hindu deities here in the district, According to the police, a complaint lodged by VHP's district unit president Rajiv Singh stated that Vinod Kumar of Baradih Lawai Patti village in the Bheempura area, along with some outsiders, has enticed locals to convert to Christianity in exchange for benefits such as money and jobs.

Further, as per the complaint, he also propagated the religion and instigated the locals to break the idols of Hindu deities.

Bheempura Station Officer Hitesh Kumar stated that a case has been registered against Kumar and some unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

SP Omvir Singh said that the police arrested the accused from his home on Friday and sent him to jail.

Police have recovered a Bible, old notebooks and a banner from the accused, he added.