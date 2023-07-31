Man arrested for making extortion call to Delhi businessman

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman and demanding Rs 40 lakh from him, police here said on Monday.

Ashish (24), from UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Lucky (23) and Vishal Singh (22), residents of Dabri, who provided sim cards to accused Ajay Kumar (26) were also arrested, they said.

On July 18, the businessman in his complaint stated that he received a WhatsApp call in which the accused threatened to kill him if he failed to give him Rs 40 lakh, police said.

A raid was conducted at Vijay Enclave in Dabri on July 21 and Vishal was arrested. He disclosed that he gave two new SIM cards to his friend Lucky and they both went near Sakhuntla hospital in Sagarpur and met one Ashish who knew Lucky, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Lucky gave four SIM cards to Ashish. On the instance of Vishal, Lucky and Ashish were arrested. Ashish disclosed that he gave four SIM cards to his friend Ajay Kumar who met him near Nawada Metro station and he is the mastermind of the conspiracy. Later, Ajay was nabbed on Thursday, the DCP said.

Ajay told police that he saw a video on YouTube of criminal gangs making extortion calls and got inspired by their modus operandi of getting easy money from wealthy businessmen, police said.

Eight mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession. Ajay was previously involved in case sexual assault case of a minor girl, they added. PTI NIT NB