Man arrested for making hoax bomb call, falsely implicating enemies

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Man held for making hoax call to police stating that five persons - against whom he wanted to take revenge - conspire to carry out bomb blast in the city, similar to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast occurred last year, police said.

The suspect Syed had called the police control room on January 9 and falsely accused Ismail, Altaf, Nahid, Amzad and Humayun were plotting to carry out blasts in the city.

"We arrested the person who tried to fix five people in a false case to take revenge on them," a police officer told PTI on Monday. PTI GMS ADB