Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 26-year-old woman, a police official said on Friday.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old accused winked at the woman when she was on her way to a shop and also made other obscene gestures, the official said.

A case was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the woman's complaint and he was arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM