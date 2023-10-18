Man arrested for molesting 15-year-old in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested here, police said on Wednesday, and added that a 45-year-old man has been arrested for it.

The accused broke his hand while attempting to flee from the police during his arrest, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Khurja, Varun Kumar Singh, said on Wednesday, "We have arrested one Mursalin for molesting a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday evening when she was returning home from her tuition classes." "When our team tried to arrest him today (Wednesday), Mursalin tried to escape and fell. He broke the bones in his wrist because of it," Singh said.

The accused was taken to a hospital before being sent to jail, he said.

According to the complaint lodged by the grandfather of the victim, Mursalin touched the minor girl inappropriately in the street before fleeing on his motorcycle. Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act regarding the matter.

Police used CCTV footage of the incident to identify and track Mursalin. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY