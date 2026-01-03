Man arrested for molesting doctor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a doctor while she was returning to her paying guest accommodation after her duty hours last month, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 16-17 in AGB Layout under the jurisdiction of Soladevanahalli police station, police said.

According to police, the 28-year-old doctor was returning to her PG after completing her duty at a hospital here at around 12.40 am, when the accused arrived on a two-wheeler and stopped near her. He allegedly asked her about a bus stop and then got down from the vehicle.

Police said the man allegedly behaved indecently with the woman and started touching her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot on his scooter.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Soladevanahalli police station under section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

After analysing the CCTV footage of the incident, the accused was identified. Subsequently, with the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested, he added. PTI AMP SA