Man arrested for `molesting' eight-year-old girl in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for `molesting' an eight-year-old girl in Nagpada area here on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Zubair Shah (45).

A woman saw him allegedly touching the girl inappropriately on the pretext of showing her a ring, and promptly objected, said a police official.

Shah then tried to run away, but some local people nabbed him and called police.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was arrested, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

The incident, notably, came amid protests in Maharashtra over alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur near Mumbai. PTI DC KRK