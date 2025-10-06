Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Monday.

The accused Janu alias Jane Alam fractured his arm after falling into a pit while attempting to flee from police.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint on October 4 alleging that the accused stopped her daughter on the road and molested her.

The incident was recorded in a nearby CCTV camera, they said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Acting on a tip off when police reached to arrest the accused, he tried to escape and fell into a pit, resulting in a fracture to his right arm,” a police official said.

The accused was given first aid and later referred to a hospital in Meerut, the official added.