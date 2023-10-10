Accused of 'molesting' woman co-passenger on flight, Feroze Shaikh arrested

Nagpur: A 32-year-old man was arrested by police here on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on a Pune-Nagpur flight of a private airline, an official said.

The alleged incident took place on Monday, he said.

The accused was identified as Feroze Shaikh, resident of Kondhwa area of Pune, who is an engineer by profession.

The 40-year-old woman complainant, a resident of Chandrapur, was on her way to Nagpur to perform the last rites of her father, the official of Sonegaon police station said.

The accused allegedly made unwanted advances towards her after the plane landed at the Nagpur airport.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan who was on board intervened and restrained Shaikh before reporting the incident to police, the official said.

Shaikh was subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and further probe was on, he said.