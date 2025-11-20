Man arrested for murder of 75-year-old woman

Nanded (Maharashtra), Nov 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 75-year-old woman at Dhage Pimpalgaon in the district earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ganesh Narayan Dhage (24).

Ahilyabai Masaji Dhage, the victim, was found lying unconscious in the field where she was working on the morning of November 3, and died at hospital. Autopsy revealed that she had been strangulated.

As per the police, the accused killed the woman due a dispute over matters related to farming. Further probe was on. PTI COR.

KRK