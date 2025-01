Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) The main suspect in the murder of a businessman in Naya Nagar locality in the district was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Crime Branch Unit I, Kashimira, nabbed the man, an official said, without disclosing the accused's name.

Mohammed Tabrez Ansari (35), a businessman and a key witness in a criminal case, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday night.

Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK