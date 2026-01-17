Man arrested for murdering elderly woman while snatching gold chain in Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly woman to steal her gold chain in this district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ramesh Naik of Perdala, was arrested by Badiadka police on Friday, they added.

According to police, Pushpalatha V Shetty (72), who lived alone at Kumbadaje, was found dead at her house on January 14.

Initial examination of the crime scene raised suspicion, which was later confirmed as murder following the postmortem.

The autopsy revealed that Shetty was strangled to death, police said.

As part of the probe, police recorded statements of residents who told them that Naik had been seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Police officials said Naik, a labourer, initially denied visiting the place.

However, investigators noticed scratch marks on his body and a bite injury on his right palm.

During detailed questioning about the injuries, the accused broke down and confessed, police said.

Police said Naik was under severe financial stress after taking a loan to construct a house.

He allegedly plotted to steal gold from Shetty, whose husband had died and who had no children.

He reached her house and attempted to snatch her gold chain. When the woman resisted, he allegedly strangled her to death, police said.

The accused has revealed the place where he hid the gold chain, which will be recovered in his presence, police added.