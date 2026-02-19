Man arrested for murdering ex-wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A man, who allegedly murdered his former wife, a software professional, at her house here, was on Thursday arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

The victim, who had remarried, was pregnant.

The accused, in his 30s, who worked as a software employee in Canada earlier, barged into the victim's residence on Wednesday and after noticing her in a room, locked it from inside, and allegedly stabbed her multiple times on her head with a knife, resulting in her instant death. He was taken into custody after the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's second husband, a murder case was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Thursday and produced before a city court which remanded him to judicial custody, a police official said.

The couple got married in 2022 and divorced in 2024. She had a second marriage in April 2025, police said.

The accused came to India from Canada in March 2025 following the death of his mother.

Police said the accused bore a grudge against his ex-wife as she had lodged domestic violence case against him and over her remarriage.

As the case was pending, a Look-out Circular was issued against him and his visa got rejected, police said, adding he was unable to go back to Canada since then and was presently residing in his native place in Peddapalli district of Telangana, without any work.

Though the case was finalised later, he felt that he and his family faced mental suffering due to the case. He also felt that his mother's death was due to the mental agony caused by the estranged wife, police said.

The accused decided to eliminate his former wife and managed to locate her residential address through her social media account and came to Hyderabad and "killed" her, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH