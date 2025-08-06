Man arrested for murdering his wife in Ajmer

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Ajmer Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of murdering his wife within 24 hours of the incident, the SP said.

The case pertains to the death of Seema Gujarati in the Paharganj area of Ajmer under suspicious circumstances.

SP Vandita Rana said that police received information from JLN government hospital on Monday morning about a woman's death in suspicious circumstances. Postmortem revealed suspicious injury marks on the deceased's body, prompting the police to question family members.

During the interrogation, the deceased's brother-in-law Suresh Khatik said that his younger brother Laxman Khatik allegedly assaulted Seema under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night.

"On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the couple. Laxman then smashed Seema's head with a wall, leaving her critically injured," the SP said. PTI SDA MNK MNK