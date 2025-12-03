Man arrested for murdering intellectually disabled mother in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his intellectually disabled mother after brutally assaulting her at their home, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Binu, an electrician, was arrested following an investigation prompted by the post-mortem findings, police said. His mother, Anitha (58), was found dead at their residence in Nedumbassery on Sunday.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed multiple wounds and bruises across her body. The post-mortem later confirmed deep injuries and internal bleeding, indicating she had been "brutally assaulted" before her death.

"According to initial information, the woman had been undergoing treatment for mental illness at a hospital for the past 20 years. She was reportedly discharged forcibly and brought home by her son three months ago," a police officer said.

During detailed interrogation, Binu confessed to the crime, the officer added.

Police suspect the murder may have been motivated by a desire to gain ownership of a property registered in the woman’s name. An investigation is underway. PTI LGK SSK