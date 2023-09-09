Man arrested for murdering sister in UP village

Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old sister in a village here, police said.

Advertisment

They said the accused allegedly shot the woman at their home in Rampur Chit village under the Chitbaragaon police station area on the night of August 27 after he found her speaking to someone on the phone.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said Anitesh Yadav informed police during his interrogation that there was an argument between his sister and him over her late-night telephonic conversation, following which he beat her up and shot her dead.

Tiwari said police have also found the countrymade pistol and the cartridge used in the murder. PTI COR SAB AS IJT