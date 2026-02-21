Man arrested for Nand Nagri shooting in northeast Delhi; pistol, cartridges recovered

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old father, who was trying to rescue his teenage son from an assault in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Saturday.

Police arrested Sunil, 34, a resident of Nand Nagri, on Friday, and recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Mohammed Umar Din, was shot dead when he rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call from his 15-year-old son. A group of youngsters were allegedly assaulting his son while he was returning home from tuition classes, a senior police officer said.

During an altercation, one of the attackers allegedly opened fire, and Umar Din was hit in the chest. He was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police had earlier said they were gathering evidence and clues that led to the arrest of the accused.

During interrogation, Sunil allegedly confessed to the crime, they said.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in eight criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, assault and offences under the Arms Act.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, they added.