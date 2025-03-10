Man arrested for obscene act in public after woman alerts Nagpur cops

Nagpur, Mar 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in a public place in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

A video of the act went viral on social media during the day.

The official identified the accused as Shant Kumar, who hails from Karnataka and is a manager at a hotel here.

"He was pleasuring himself while speaking on the phone and looking at a woman sitting on a bench along a jogging track close to Central Jail on Wardha Road. He fled when confronted by the woman, who later filed a complaint. He was arrested some time later after the car in which he fled was tracked down by Dhantoli police," the official said.

A case has been registered at Bajaj Nagar police station against Kumar, he added.

Some objectionable clips have been recovered from his mobile phone, the official said. PTI COR BNM