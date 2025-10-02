Man arrested for opening fire at Garba event in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested along with his father in the district for allegedly firing in the air at a Garba event, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday near school number 24 in Ulhasnagar area, said senior police inspector Santosh Awhad.

The Garba had been organised by Balaji Mitra Mandal in association with local Shiv Sena leader Bala Bhagure, he said.

"Accused Soham Pawar suddenly stormed into the venue and asked whether permission had been taken from him for organising the Garba. He then allegedly pointed a firearm at Bhagure and threatened him," the official said .

Even as Bhagure's brother tried to calm the situation, Pawar allegedly fired two rounds in the air, creating panic among the crowd, said inspector Awhad.

Soham's father Anil Pawar, who was with his son, too allegedly threatened the others, he said.

"Our team rushed to the spot, and registered a case. On Wednesday, we traced and arrested Soham and his father and seized a pistol from their possession," the official said.

The duo were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further probe is underway to determine the source of the weapon, he said.