Man arrested for opening fire during land dispute in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for firing shots during a land dispute that escalated on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, officials said.

The police action followed after a video of the incident, which occurred in the Lale Da Bagh area under the limits of Domana police station, went viral on social media.

The dispute arose on Saturday over 21.5 marlas of land between Rekha Devi and Brij Raj Singh, the brother of the land's previous owner Brij Bhushan Singh Jamwal, police said.

During the confrontation, Brij Raj Singh allegedly fired three shots though no one was injured in the firing, they said.

Police have arrested Brij Raj Singh and booked him under the Arms Act, while two others are expected to be apprehended soon, the officials said. PT AB ARI