Man arrested for opening fire outside mall

Pune, Sep 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside Phoenix Mall in Wakad area near here, police said on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident -- which went viral -- showed accused Akshay alias Bala Shinde firing a gun at one of the mall's gates, causing panic among the public.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

"We have arrested Shinde and another individual, Ranjit Salgar, who helped Shinde escape in a car after the shooting," a Pimpri Chinchwad police officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Shinde wanted to create panic after being denied a work contract at the mall, he said. PTI SPK KRK