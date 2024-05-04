Man arrested for operating prostitution racket via WhatsApp in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) A man was arrested here for alleged involvement in a prostitution racket being operated by him, police said on Saturday.

Police caught him after laying a trap and a cop posed as a customer outside a hotel. The man who was in a car with two women was nabbed from outside the hotel on Friday, they said.

The accused, who is alleged to have operated the prostitution racket using WhatsApp, was caught in possession of photographs and phone numbers of multiple women, they said.

An FIR was registered against accused Babul Sheikh at the New Colony Police Station, they added.

According to police, they received a complaint that a prostitution racket was being run by Sheikh and his partner Anup through Whatsapp.

When a cop posing as a customer contacted Sheikh, he provided the decoy customer photographs of multiple women and their fee, they said.

Police said a special team was formed to catch the accused. A cop, posing as a customer, called Sheikh on Friday night.

After a deal was struck for Rs 8,000, Sheikh asked him to reach a hotel on Old Railway road where another police team had been deployed, police said.

Sheikh came with two women to the hotel in a car. When he took the fee from the decoy customer, police arrested the accused.

Police also recovered the money from he was given by the cop posing as the customer.

A senior police officer said that the accused revealed that Anup and he operated the racket. We are questioning the accused and trying to nab the other accused Anup," he added. SKY SKY