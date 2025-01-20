Advertisment
Man arrested for operating sex trade racket; woman rescued

NewsDrum Desk
Udupi (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested for operating an illegal sex trade racket and a woman was rescued during a raid at Parkala, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sharanappa, was arrested during the operation, they said.

The raid was carried out on Sunday afternoon at a lodge, located behind the Parkala bus stand, following a tip-off, police said.

Around 3.15 pm, Sharanappa, who was reportedly acting as a pimp and running the illegal racket, was apprehended. The woman was rescued from the lodge during the operation, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against Sharanappa at the Manipal Police Station, with further investigations underway to uncover additional details regarding the racket, police said. PTI CORR AMP SSK KH

