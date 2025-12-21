Man arrested for outraging minor's modesty in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor here, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was returning from grocery shopping with her aunt, they said.

The accused has been identified as Arvind (20), a resident of the Sheeshganj area, and a case under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO was registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's father, SHO of Sheeshgarh police station Harendra Singh said.

The accused, a farmer, is married, the SHO said.