Man arrested for pasting fake entry pass on car to enter vidhan bhavan in UP’s Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested for pasting a fake pass on his car to enter the Vidhan Bhavan here, a police official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Monday said that during patrolling in Fatehpur police station area on Sunday night, police stopped a car owned by Shakti Rana, on which a fake pass for entry into UP Vidhan Bhavan was pasted.

The vehicle also had a hooter on it, he said.

Rana has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized, Jain said.

He added that a case has been registered against him in this regard. PTI COR NAV NB NB