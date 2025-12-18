Man arrested for perjury in Dharmasthala released from jail

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) C N Chinnaiah, who had been lodged in the Shivamogga district jail after being arrested on charges of perjury in Dharmasthala case, was released on bail on Thursday after fulfilling the conditions imposed by the court, officials sources said.

According to official sources, the bail was granted after Chinnaiah's family furnished a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh, in compliance with the court's order. The necessary documents were submitted on Tuesday, following which prison authorities processed his release. Chinnaiah walked out of the jail on Thursday morning after completing procedural requirements.

His wife, Mallika, sister Ratna, and legal counsel were present at the jail to complete the formalities and escort him home, they said. On November 24, Chinnaiah was granted bail by the court in Belthangady.

Legal observers point out that the grant of bail does not weaken the investigation. "Bail is a procedural safeguard and does not imply innocence or guilt. The accused remains bound by conditions, including cooperation with investigators," said a senior criminal lawyer.

Police officials reiterated that the investigation into the Dharmasthala-linked cases is ongoing and evidence-based. Chinnaiah, they said, will be required to appear before investigators whenever summoned, and any violation of bail conditions could invite further legal action.

Last month, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala, submitted a 3,900-page report to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Belthangady under Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) naming six persons as accused, including Chinnaiah. This section outlines the procedure for prosecuting offences against public justice apart from others.

Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, originally claimed that dozens of bodies of women and minors, some bearing marks of sexual assault, were secretly buried between 1995 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. The SIT, however, found major inconsistencies in his statements and evidence.