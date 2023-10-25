Man arrested for poisoning two sisters

Alibag (Maha), Oct 25 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly poisoning his two sisters over property, police said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Mohite, the accused, allegedly administered poison in a soup to his sisters Sonali Mohite (34) and Snehal Mohite (30) on October 15, said a police official.

The family is based in Bhowale village, 20 km from here.

The siblings' father worked for the forest department, and following his death during service, Ganesh persuaded his sisters that he should be allowed to claim a job in the department on compassionate grounds, said the official.

Subsequently, there was a dispute between Ganesh and his sisters over property, the official added.

After it came to light that both the sisters had suffered poisoning, Ganesh was questioned. Police also found from his mobile phone record that he had searched Google 53 times to get information about poisons.

Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK